PHOTOS: Kcee Spotted Partying With Curvy Kenyan Vixen, Vera Sidika
Nigerian singer and Limpopo master, Kcee was spotted at an event in Tanzania partying hard with Kenyan video vixen, Vera Sidika. Recall that some months ago, the curvy and hot vixen announced to the world that she has landed a new sponsor in person of Hugh Hefner, the playboy himself. the 27-year-old Vera Sidika was…
The post PHOTOS: Kcee Spotted Partying With Curvy Kenyan Vixen, Vera Sidika appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG