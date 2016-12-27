PHOTOS: Kcee Spotted Partying With Curvy Kenyan Vixen, Vera Sidika

Nigerian singer and Limpopo master, Kcee was spotted at an event in Tanzania partying hard with Kenyan video vixen, Vera Sidika. Recall that some months ago, the curvy and hot vixen announced to the world that she has landed a new sponsor in person of Hugh Hefner, the playboy himself. the 27-year-old Vera Sidika was…

The post PHOTOS: Kcee Spotted Partying With Curvy Kenyan Vixen, Vera Sidika appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

