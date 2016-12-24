Photos: Lagos pastor preaches from Range Rover rooftop
Rev Ben Eragbai, founder and president of Divine Appointment Ministry, Lagos shared the pictures on Facebook and said:
“For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of christ.”(Rom 1:16) This what I church without walls! It was really great dancing( like David did) and preaching the gospel on the street of Lagos with my precious church members. Although I understand this is abnormal but it’s all for the kingdom! Merry Christmas and prosperous new year in advance to you all! Stay Rapturable’
