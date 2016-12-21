Photos of the 102 bags of plastic rice intercepted in Lagos

Here are photos of the 102 bags of plastic rice with no NAFDAC Number, manufacture/expiring dates which was intercepted by Customs in Lagos, on Monday.

Be careful guys. See another photo below…



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

