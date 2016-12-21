Photos of the 102 bags of plastic rice intercepted in Lagos
Here are photos of the 102 bags of plastic rice with no NAFDAC Number, manufacture/expiring dates which was intercepted by Customs in Lagos, on Monday.
Be careful guys. See another photo below…
