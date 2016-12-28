Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: Olamide Live In Concert (OLIC) 3

The third edition of Olamide Live In Concert (OLIC 3) took place at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suites, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was attended by celebrities and guests including the Lagos State Govern0r, Akinwunmi Ambode.

See some pictures from the red carpet of the concert below

Olamide

Olamide

Olamide

Olamide

Olamide

Olamide

Olamide

Wale Turner

Olamide

Olamide

Efe Irele
Olamide

Titilope
Olamide

Folu Storms
Olamide

Terry Akpala

Olamide

Olamide

Olamide

Olamide

Nedu
Olamide

Faithia Balogun
Olamide

Pencil comedian

Olamide

Olamide

Iyabo Ojo
Olamide

Mercy Aigbe
Olamide

Maria Okan
Olamide

Tuface and Annie Idibia

Olamide

Olamide

Do2dtun

Olamide

Olamide

AY and Mabel Makun

Olamide

Olamide

Seyi Law
Olamide

Moet Abebe

Olamide

Olamide

Skiibii

Olamide

Olamide

Olamide

Olamide

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

Olamide

Olamide

Oritsefemi
Olamide

Toke Makinwa
Olamide

Yaw
Olamide

Kemi Smallz
Olamide

Ketchup
Olamide

Jaywon

