Photos: Peter Obi meets Mbaka in Enugu

Barely 24 hours after some photos emerged of former Governor of Anambra State, walking along Bourdillion Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, apparently to visit the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the ex-Governor, was again on Monday, in Enugu.

Photos circulating on social media, showed Obi, meeting with the fiery Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

Tongues are wagging that this may not be unconnected to Obi’s political aspirations in 2019.

He has been projected in recent times to be the possible Vice Presidential candidate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is said to be contesting as a Presidential candidate under the platform of a yet-to-be-known political party in 2019.

