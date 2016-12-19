Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Peter Obi meets Mbaka in Enugu

Posted on Dec 19, 2016 in News

Barely 24 hours after some photos emerged of former Governor of Anambra State, walking along Bourdillion Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, apparently to visit the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the ex-Governor, was again on Monday, in Enugu.

Photos circulating on social media, showed Obi, meeting with the fiery Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

Tongues are wagging that this may not be unconnected to Obi’s political aspirations in 2019.

He has been projected in recent times to be the possible Vice Presidential candidate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is said to be contesting as a Presidential candidate under the platform of a yet-to-be-known political party in 2019.

See photos below:

Obi meets Mbaka in Enugu

Obi meets Mbaka in Enugu

  1. sirOscie / 19/12/2016

    The kind of leader we need in Aso rock.

