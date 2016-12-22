PHOTOS: Plastic Rice Intercepted in IKEJA Yesterday

PLASTIC RICE Intercepted by Nigerian Customs. The Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted 102 25KG Bags of Rice Branded “Best Tomato” Rice in Ikeja on Thursday. See Photos Below: In that vein, Nigerians have been advised to be vigilant of the activities of smugglers at this yuletide season as all kinds of consumable are being smuggled into the country. Controller incharge of Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ Ikeja Lagos, Haruna Mammud, gave this advice during a press briefing on the seizure of suspected Plastic Rice by Officers of the Unit. ALSO READ: Dangote Cement Trucks Kills Several People in Onitsha, See How Onitsha Youths Reacted He said, “Today am happy to tell you that after our last week press briefing, we intensified our operations in search of the alleged “plastic rice” and with the support of some patriotic Nigerians most especially a member of the forth estate of the realm, we were able to locate where this rice were stored for distribution to the public as yuletide gift”. “As I speak with you, we have successfully evacuated 102 bags of 25 kg branded Best Tomato Rice has no NAFDAC Batch Number and manufacture/expiring dates. Preliminary analysis on the rice after boiling shows that […]

