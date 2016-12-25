Photos: President Buhari receives Christmas cards
President on Sunday received some Christmas greeting cards from some residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja led by the Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello who paid him Christmas homage at his official residence within the precinct of the Presidential Villa.
President Muhammadu Buhari flanked by FCT Senator Philip Aduda as Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello presents a giant Christmas Card during Christmas homage at his Residence in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari receives Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello and three others as President receives Christmas homage visit at his Residence in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari receives Cardinal John Onaiyekan during Christmas homage at his Residence in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari receives Esu of Bwari, HRH Ibrahim Yaro, Chief of Abaji, HRHEmmanuel Yepwi and Ona of Abaji/FCT Chairman Council OF Chief, HRM Adamu Baba Yunusa during Christmas homage at his Residence in Abuja.
R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Former FCT CAN Chairman, Rev Dr Isreal Akanji and The Most Rev’d Nicholas Okoh. Archbishop of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) during Christmas homage at his Residence in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari flanked SA Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina and other Press Corp as President receives Christmas homage visit at his Residence in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. DEC 25 2016
President Muhammadu Buhari and SA Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina as President receives Christmas homage visit at his Residence in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari flanked SA Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, SSAP Mallam Garba Shehu, Permanent Secretary State, Jalal Arabi and other Personal staffer as President receives Christmas homage at his Residence in Abuja.
