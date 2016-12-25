Photos: President Buhari receives Christmas cards

President on Sunday received some Christmas greeting cards from some residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja led by the Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello who paid him Christmas homage at his official residence within the precinct of the Presidential Villa.

