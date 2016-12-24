Photos: Released Chibok girls travel home for Christmas
“For me, it is a rare opportunity to see you in Adamawa healthy and sound, we are grateful to almighty Allah and also commend the present administration for the efforts in fighting insurgency,” the governor said.
“Let’s all join hands and pray for the rescue of the remaining students and all those who had been abducted by the Boko Haram,’’ urges Bindow.
“We are overwhelmed with joy that our girls have been found alive. I cannot talk more because we are on our way to home”.
“I narrowly escaped bomb blast in the forest. I never knew there would be a day like this that I will meet with my parents and relations again. I will give thanks to God,” she said, as she pleaded for prayers for those still in captivity.
More photos below:
