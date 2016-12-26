PHOTOS: Rhythm Unplugged 2016

The 12th annual Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged concert held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on the 23rd of December 2016.

The show , which is organised by Flytime Promotions, one of Nigeria’s foremost names in live entertainment and music promotion featured great performances from the likes of Omawumi, Waje, P Square, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Wizkid, Reekado Banks, Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello amongst others.

It was hosted by hilarious comedian, Bovi and produced by Cobhams.

Apart from the musical performances and the jokes, one other highlight of the event was the presentation of the Flytime Appreciation award to comedian Basketmouth by Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola on behalf of the Flytime group.

See pictures from the event below

All Photos were taken by Anazia Richy E.

