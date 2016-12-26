Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: Rhythm Unplugged 2016

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

The 12th annual Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged concert held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on the 23rd of December 2016.

The show , which is organised by Flytime Promotions, one of Nigeria’s foremost names in live entertainment and music promotion featured great performances from the likes of Omawumi, Waje, P Square, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Wizkid, Reekado Banks, Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello amongst others.

It was hosted by hilarious comedian, Bovi and produced by Cobhams.

Apart from the musical performances and the jokes, one other highlight of the event was the presentation of the Flytime Appreciation award to comedian Basketmouth by Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola on behalf of the Flytime group.

See pictures from the event below

Rhythm Unplugged

Wizkid

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Wizkid
Rhythm Unplugged

DJ Xclusive

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Olamide

Tiwa Savage and Korede Bello
Rhythm Unplugged

Korede Bello
Rhythm Unplugged

P Square

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Basketmouth

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Basketmouth receiving the Flytime Achievement Award from Mr Femi Otedola

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Kaffy and Falz

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Falz
Rhythm Unplugged

Adekunle Gold

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Mayorkun

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Runtown

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Omawumi

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

DJ Obi

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

DJ Cuppy

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Waje
Rhythm Unplugged

DJ Cuppy
Rhythm Unplugged

Reekado Banks

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Bovi

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Iyanya
Rhythm Unplugged

Femi Otedola

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Omawumi
Rhythm Unplugged

Dorcas Shola Fapson

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Tee-Y Mix

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Bovi

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Bolanle Olukanni

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Iyanya
Rhythm Unplugged

Vic O

Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged

Nedu

Rhythm Unplugged

 

All Photos were taken by Anazia Richy E.

 

