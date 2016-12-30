Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: Stephanie Coker’s Traditional Wedding To Olumide Adenirokun

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

On Air Personality, Stephanie Coker and her man, Olumide Adenirokun today made their relationship official traditionally. The media personality who features as ‘Feke’ in the popular Nigerian TV Series, Tinsel held her traditional wedding in Lagos. See photos from the MTV Base and Ebony Life TV presenter’s traditional wedding below:

