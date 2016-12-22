PHOTOS: Stephanie Okereke-Linus And Son Cover Magazine In Style

Nollywood actress and mother, Stephanie Okereke-Linus is the cover woman for the latest edition of the Motherhood In Style Magazine. The actress however in the shoot for the magazine cover is twinned by her son, Maxwell as they both grace the front page of the magazine. Photos from the shoot has been released showing the…

The post PHOTOS: Stephanie Okereke-Linus And Son Cover Magazine In Style appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

