Physically challenged men sweep Abuja pedestrian bridge (photos)
These two young physically challenged brilliant minds keep motivating me every morning to do something for Nigeria.
And I sometimes wonder what motivates them to sweep the Lugbe Federal Housing (Abuja, Nigeria) pedestrian bridge that is being messed up by able bodied men and women.
This is a practical example of “What Can You Do For Nigeria?”
