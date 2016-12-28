Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Physically challenged men sweep Abuja pedestrian bridge (photos)

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

These two young physically challenged brilliant minds keep motivating me every morning to do something for Nigeria. 

And I sometimes wonder what motivates them to sweep the Lugbe Federal Housing (Abuja, Nigeria) pedestrian bridge that is being messed up by able bodied men and women. 

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This is a practical example of “What Can You Do For Nigeria?”

More photos below

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.