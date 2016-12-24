PIC: Donkeys tow stolen bakkie across river – Independent Online
PIC: Donkeys tow stolen bakkie across river
Durban – A bakkie stolen in Durban was intercepted by the police while being towed across the Limpopo River by donkeys on Friday afternoon. The image of the grey Toyota Hilux van, in the middle of the brown river, with the donkeys and the suspects …
