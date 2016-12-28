Pictures: Fixing of Ilorin -Jebba – Mokwa -Birinin -Gwari – Kaduna Road in Kwara

Construction workers are making progress on the rehabilitation of Ilorin -Jebba -Mokwa-Birnin -Gwari-Kaduna-Road in Kwara State. It was first awarded in 2013 but, according to the Federal Ministry of Works, Housing and Power, it was poorly funded until releases were made from the 2016 budget. This has made possible the engagement of 350 local staff and deployment of 100 sets of equipment.

