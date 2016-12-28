Pictures: Fixing of Umana – Ndiagu -Agba- Ebenebe Road… To Umamba in Enugu

Personnel of the CGC Nigeria Limited, are, at present, working on the rehabilitation of Umana -Ndiagu – Agba – Ebenebe -Amansi Akwa with Supr to Umumba Road Section II (Umuna Ndiagu – Umunba/Nkwa -Ezeagu Express Obelegu Section ), Enugu State. It was first awarded in 2012 but it poorly funded until releases were, as Federal Monstry of Works, Housing and Power revealed, made from the 2016 budget. This made possible the engagement of 300 local staff and deployment of 102 sets of equipment.

