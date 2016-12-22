Pictures: Graduate Of Ahmadu Bello University Resorts To Selling Woina

A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University has resorted to the Selling of Masa popularly known as woina (Rice Puff Puff) after his several and abortive job – hunt. According to him, several attempt has been made to get a job and even a menial teaching job of N10,000 but no company, School or organisation has called let alone flashed. He said most of the company Managers do tell him they are looking

This post was syndicated from Jobzilla Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

