Pictures: Graduate Of Ahmadu Bello University Resorts To Selling Woina
A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University has resorted to the Selling of Masa popularly known as woina (Rice Puff Puff) after his several and abortive job – hunt. According to him, several attempt has been made to get a job and even a menial teaching job of N10,000 but no company, School or organisation has called let alone flashed. He said most of the company Managers do tell him they are looking
