Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pictures: Graduate Of Ahmadu Bello University Resorts To Selling Woina

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Job Vacancies, News | 0 comments

A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University has resorted to the Selling of Masa popularly known as woina (Rice Puff Puff) after his several and abortive job – hunt. According to him, several attempt has been made to get a job and even a menial teaching job of N10,000 but no company, School or organisation has called let alone flashed. He said most of the company Managers do tell him they are looking

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Jobzilla Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.