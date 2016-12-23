Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pilgrimage to Algeria: The Mecca of African liberation – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Pilgrimage to Algeria: The Mecca of African liberation
Vanguard
Dr Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini Zuma, 67, is the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and a leader of the ruling African National Congress, ANC. She was Minister of Health under President Nelson Mandela, and then Minister of Home Affairs.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.