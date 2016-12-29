Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

Pinnick re-affirms NFF's support for Nigeria Pitch Awards – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Pinnick re-affirms NFF's support for Nigeria Pitch Awards
The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick has re-affirmed the Federation's support for the Nigeria Pitch Awards. He noted that the annual Awards have become an anniversary of some sort staged to identify, honour and celebrate …

and more »

