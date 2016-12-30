Pinnick Re-Affirms NFF’s Support For Pitch Awards

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has re-affirmed the federation’s support for the Nigeria Pitch Awards. He noted that the annual Awards have become an anniversary of some sort staged to identify, honour and celebrate Nigeria’s talented football players and other officials like referees, clubs/teams, coaches and journalists among others.

Pinnick hailed the organisers of the award, Matchmakers Consult International and, also, commended the various state governors who, at various times, identified with and supported the initiative.

Pinnick noted that the awards, which inaugural edition took place in Calabar in 2013, have been credible, transparent and widely accepted.

“My interactions with some football stakeholders and sports journalists across the nation convinced me that the awards is one of the legacies we can bequeath to the next generation,” Pinnick said.

Also, Pinnick stated that the NF had been partners with the organisers, because the awards have been spot-on with regards to integrity.

“We enjoin Nigerians from all walks of life to continue to give support to this cause. We also encourage all voters across the length and breadth of the nation to continue to participate and support the Nigeria Pitch Awards.”

President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, expressed the desire of the organisers to continue to uphold the noble ideals of integrity and credibility that have endeared millions of people to it.

A media parley has been scheduled for Friday, January 13, 2017, in Lagos. The event will be an opportunity for the organisers to interact with and celebrate their winners and voters.

