Pius Adesanmi: The thief who saved Nigeria’s image
by Pius Adesanmi. I have been following the ongoing Wikeleaks by Sahara Reporters with the corner of one ear. After Fayose and Obanikoro in Ekitigate, Governor Wike still did not “borrow himself brain” to understand that in the age of social media, don’t utter it is the medicine of I don’t want anybody to hear […]
This post Pius Adesanmi: The thief who saved Nigeria’s image appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG