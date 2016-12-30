Pages Navigation Menu

Plane bombing allegation: Buhari will not descend to Wike’s level – Presidency

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu has said his principal will not join issues with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. This followed the latter’s ‎allegation of a plot by his political enemies to bomb his plane. Wike, who was speaking at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) end-of-year party in Port Harcourt, claimed his […]

