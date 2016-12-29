Plastic rice: Seized consignment not good for consumption – Customs, NAFDAC
Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Retired Col. Hameed Ali and the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, (NAFDAC), Yetunde Oni, on Thursday, held a joint briefing on the plastic rice controversy. Full text of the top officials’ addresses was made available to DAILY POST Thursday night. Ali, in his speech, […]
Plastic rice: Seized consignment not good for consumption – Customs, NAFDAC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG