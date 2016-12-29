Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Plastic rice: Seized consignment not good for consumption – Customs, NAFDAC

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

custom

Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Retired Col. Hameed Ali and the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, (NAFDAC), Yetunde Oni, on Thursday, held a joint briefing on the plastic rice controversy. Full text of the top officials’ addresses was made available to DAILY POST Thursday night. Ali, in his speech, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Plastic rice: Seized consignment not good for consumption – Customs, NAFDAC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.