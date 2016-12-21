Former Plateau Deputy governor, others dump PDP for APC – News24 Nigeria
|
|
Former Plateau Deputy governor, others dump PDP for APC
Jos – The immediate past Deputy governor of Plateau State, Ignatius Longjang on Wednesday officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Longjang, a deputy to former governor Jonah Jang, was …
