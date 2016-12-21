Plateau PDP crisis: Mantu, Jang bury hatchets
The former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu and the immediate past governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang on Thursday agreed to bury their differences and work towards the success of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, both at the State and the national levels. Mantu and Jang had been in different camps prior to […]
