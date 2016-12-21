Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Plateau PDP crisis: Mantu, Jang bury hatchets

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Gov. Jonah David Jang

The former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu and the immediate past governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang on Thursday agreed to bury their differences and work towards the success of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, both at the State and the national levels. Mantu and Jang had been in different camps prior to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Plateau PDP crisis: Mantu, Jang bury hatchets

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.