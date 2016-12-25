Plateau: PDP Reconciles Mantu, Jang As APC Receives Defectors – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Plateau: PDP Reconciles Mantu, Jang As APC Receives Defectors
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State seem to be achieving success with efforts to rebuild its structure in the state. This is because the state's former governor, Jonah Jang and a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu have …
PDP will bounce to power in 2019 –Amb. Tapgun
Feckless politicians everywhere
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG