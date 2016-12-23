Pages Navigation Menu

Plateau unrest: US, German envoys join communities to sign peace pact

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

More than 30 communities in the Southern Senatorial District of Plateau State have agreed to end years of hostilities, which have led to the death of scores of people and destruction property worth millions of naira. In an agreement, signed in Shendam, the communities who are from six Local Government Areas of Langtang North, Langtang […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

