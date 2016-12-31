Play the FootGame Online game and Win Cash Prizes Every Hour

Foot-game is a web game, put together to enrich the lives of the youths and to also keep the football fire burning with rewards ranging from #5000:00 upward every day. To be part of the winning team , go to www.footgame.com.ng. Note that Footgame is not a betting game but a game of quiz put […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

