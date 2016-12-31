Play the FootGame Online game and Win Cash Prizes Every Hour
Foot-game is a web game, put together to enrich the lives of the youths and to also keep the football fire burning with rewards ranging from #5000:00 upward every day. To be part of the winning team , go to www.footgame.com.ng. Note that Footgame is not a betting game but a game of quiz put […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG