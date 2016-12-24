Players pay to play for national teams, says Amokachi – Vanguard
|
|
Players pay to play for national teams, says Amokachi
Former Super Eagles captain, Daniel Amokachi has said the practice of local coaches being bribed to invite players onto the country's national teams is endemic. Despite no one being found guilty of the accusation, there have long been suspicions it …
