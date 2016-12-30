Pages Navigation Menu

Plot to Assassinate Governor Nyesom Wike Exposed – Nigeria Today

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in World | 0 comments


Plot to Assassinate Governor Nyesom Wike Exposed
Governor Nyesom Wike has raised alarm over alleged plot by his political enemies to bomb his plane, saying that the alleged evil plot will fail. The governor spoke Thursday in Port Harcourt at an end of year party by his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

