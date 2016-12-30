Plot to Assassinate Governor Nyesom Wike Exposed

Governor Nyesom Wike has raised alarm over alleged plot by his political enemies to bomb his plane, saying that the alleged evil plot will fail.

The governor spoke Thursday in Port Harcourt at an end of year party by his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state. Continuing, he said the alleged plot to bomb his plane was part of desperation on the part of his detractors to eliminate him, stressing that no man can destroy whom God had lifted.

He said his political opponents were unhappy with the successes recorded by his administration since he came on board, adding that he would continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the state.

Wike also spoke of effort by his government to guarantee security of lives and properties in the state, noting that those who wanted blood to flow freely in the state would not succeed with their evil dream.

Governor Wike who said the state was peaceful recalled that on December 10 during the rerun elections leaders of the All Progressive Congress, APC allegedly invaded the state with security agencies who purportedly maimed and killed innocent voters with an intention to rig elections.

Vanguard