PMB Assented Over 30 Bills Into Law In Record Time – Enang

President Muhammadu Buhari has so far signed over 30 Bills into law as passed by both chambers of the National Assembly in the last one and the half years of this administration.

The number of the Bills assented to by the President within the period under review was unprecedented compared to the previous administrations in the first and one and the half years of their inceptions.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja during an end-of-the-year interactive session with members of the Senate Press Corps.

“The year has been very active politically and legislatively active and I use the opportunity to comment that this present National Assembly under the leadership of distinguished Senator Bukola Saraki and the Speaker Yakubu Dogara has been very rewarding in terms of legislations, that is the number of Bills passed.

“Mr. President has assented to a little over 30 Bills within one year and 6 months of the inauguration of this present National Assembly and this surpasses every record that has been made by the legislature in the last inaugural or since the advent of democracy,” Enang said.

Meanwhile, on the controversial second report said to be addressed to him on the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, by the Department of State Service (DSS), the presidential aide declined any comment.

“But for matters which are pending it would not be wise to speak on matters which are pending therefore please permit me not to speak on any matter which is still undergoing consideration,” he said.

Enang however assured that the process of considering the proposed 2017 Budget laid before the National Assembly last week Wednesday would be smooth as there were ongoing consultations between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government.

He also commended journalists covering the activities of the National Assembly for their contributions to the success of the legislature in the period under review.

“The season and session have been very rewarding, very active and very productive and it couldn’t have been so without you members and gentlemen of the press,” Enang added.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

