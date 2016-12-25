PMB Commends Nigerian Army Over Capture Of Sambisa Forest

President Muhammadu Buhari has ccommended the Nigerian Army for moving in and finally crushing the last enclave of the Boko Haram, the Sambisa Forest.

In a statement personally signed by him, the president urged the military to maintain the tempo by pursuing the insurgents and bringing them to justice.

“I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at ‘Camp Zero’, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest.

“I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Thursday, December 22, that the terrorists are on the run and no longer have a place to hide. I urge you to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice,” President Buhari urged.

He called on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that would expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace.

Buhari stressed that further efforts should be intensified to locate and free the remaining Chibok girls still held captive.

Also, the president congratulated and commended the able leadership of the Nigerian Army in particular and, indeed, that of the Armed Forces, for making the mission possible.

He, however, called on the troops not to let their guard down.

“We must not let our guards down. Once more, congratulations to our troops and all who, in one way or the other, contributed to this most commendable and momentous effort. May the Almighty continue to be with you.

“I wish you a Merry Christmas and a most rewarding and peaceful Year 2017 ahead,” he wrote.

