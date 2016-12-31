Pages Navigation Menu

PMB Congratulates Enyi Of Aba On 88th Birthday

Posted on Dec 31, 2016

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated  with His Royal Highness, Dr. Isaac A. Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba, as he turns 88 years on January 1, 2017.

The President in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina  joined  the government and people of Abia State, the Abia State Traditional Council and Ohaneze Ndigbo in celebrating the octogenarian, whose 42 years reign has witnessed tremendous improvement in community relations, peace and prosperity of his domain, Aba.

As one of the oldest traditional rulers in the South East and the first to receive staff of office in the old Imo State, President Buhari extolled  the sterling leadership qualities of the royal father, which had over the years earned him the position of the Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo Traditional Rulers, and other numerous recognitions and awards.

The President affirmed  that Eze Ikonne’s entrepreneurial spirit and large heartedness in helping the underprivileged made him an exemplar to younger traditional rulers, also acknowledging that the royal father demonstrated uncommon loyalty, commitment and patriotism in nation building by counseling many governments, and mobilizing his citizenry for civic duties.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the royal father longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve his people and humanity ,” Adesina said.

