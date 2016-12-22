PMB Congratulates Veteran Journalist, Oyebola At 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly congratulated renowned journalist, author and publisher, Chief Areoye Oyebola, as he clocks 80 years on December 23rd, 2016.

In a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, President Buhari joined the entire media industry, publishers, family and friends of Chief Oyebola in celebrating the lofty achievements of the octogenarian, who variously served as Editor of Daily Times, Commissioner in Western State of Nigeria, Oyo State, and the board of many public and private institutions.

The president reiterated that the patriotism and commitment displayed by Chief Oyebola in nation building has been clearly demonstrated in his early participation in politics, and relentless pursuit of justice and fairness in joining NADECO and Afenifere during the troubling times in Nigeria’s democracy.

“President Buhari commends the untiring efforts of the veteran journalist and publisher in contributing to the development of Nigeria through the writing of many articles and books over many years, and most recently his courage to start an NGO, Movement for Nigeria’s Total Transformation (MNTT).

“The president prays that the almighty God will grant Chief Oyebola longer life, good health and more strength to continue serving the country he loves, and humanity in general.” Adesina said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

