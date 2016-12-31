Pages Navigation Menu

PMB Receives Boko Haram Flag

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received the  flag of Boko Haram that was recovered from Sambisa forest, ‘camp zero’ .

The flag was handed to the President  by  Lucky Irabor, a Major General and theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole.

At exactly 10:30pm, Buhari received the flag at the 2016 regimental dinner organised by the presidential brigades of guards.

