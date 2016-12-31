PMB Receives Boko Haram Flag

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received the flag of Boko Haram that was recovered from Sambisa forest, ‘camp zero’ .

The flag was handed to the President by Lucky Irabor, a Major General and theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole.

At exactly 10:30pm, Buhari received the flag at the 2016 regimental dinner organised by the presidential brigades of guards.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

