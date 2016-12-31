PMB Receives Boko Haram Flag
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received the flag of Boko Haram that was recovered from Sambisa forest, ‘camp zero’ .
The flag was handed to the President by Lucky Irabor, a Major General and theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole.
At exactly 10:30pm, Buhari received the flag at the 2016 regimental dinner organised by the presidential brigades of guards.
