Pogba On Late Comeback: This Is Why We Love Football

Paul Pogba is overjoyed with Manchester United getting a comeback victory against Middlesbrough, as he scored the late winner.

Grant Leadbitter got the goal for Middlesbrough and strong defending from Karanka’s men look set to hand them a rare win over United.

However, Martial got the equaliser with five minutes left on the clock and Pogba got the winner after heading in Mata’s cross.

The comeback victory was a perfect gift for Sir Alex Ferguson, who was in the stands celebrating his 75th birthday, and Pogba revelled in a classic comeback.

“It’s beautiful – it’s why we love football,” Pogba said. “The win was very important.

“We had a lot of chances and we could have won the game easier, but we are very happy with the three points.”

