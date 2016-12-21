Police Arraign Driver For Raping Cleaner

The police in Lagos yesterday arraigned a 26 year old driver, Emmanuel Egwatu for allegedly raping a 21 year old domestic house-help (name withheld) before the state Magistrate’s Court sitting in Igbosere.

According to the police, Egwatu, who resides in the same house with his victim, was said to have taken food to the victim’s room and while they were eating, the defendant started making advances to the girl, telling her that he wants to have sex with her but when she refused he forced himself on her.

The police claimed that victim allegedly told the defendant that she can’t have sex with him as he was also in a relationship with her co-house maid.

The prosecutor Corporal Friday Mameh told the court that the defendant unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the victim without her consent.

He said that the incident took place on December 8, at Platinum Close Treasure Garden Ikate, Lekki in Eti-Osa local government area.

According to the prosecutor the offence committed is punishable under sections 259 of the criminal law of Lagos state 2011

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya granted the him bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate held that the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of tax payment to Lagos state government, and also tender their statement of account before the court.

The case was consequently adjourned till January 20, 2017, for mention.

