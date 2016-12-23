Police Arraign Woman For Allegedly Stealing N394,300 In Benin

A 32-year-old woman, Magdalene Abu, was on Friday arraigned before an Oredo Magistrates’ Court, Benin for allegedly stealing the sum of N394,300.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Thomas Ojo, told the court that the accused committed the offence at at No. 21, Mission Road, Benin.

Ojo alleged that the accused unlawfully stole the money belonging to one Felicia Longe.

He said the offence contravened section 511 and 390 (9) of the criminal Code.

The accused pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The Chief Magistrates, Mrs J.O. Ejale, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 17, 2017 for further hearing. (NAN)

