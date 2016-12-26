Businessman arrested for N165m forex scam – The Punch
Businessman arrested for N165m forex scam
A businessman, Saheed Audallahi, has been arrested by the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly defrauding a Chinese company of N165, 480,000. According to the police, the suspect defrauded JI Chu Industries Nigeria Limited of …
