Police battle robbers in bank robbery; 3 arrested – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2016


Information Nigeria

Police battle robbers in bank robbery; 3 arrested
Vanguard
PORT HARCOURT—POLICE, yesterday, engaged robbers operating at a new generation bank at Rumuolumeni area of Port Harcourt in a gun battle, leading to the arrest of three of them, with a policeman sustaining serious gunshot injuries. Items recovered …
Police Foil Bank Robbery Attack In Rivers, Arrest ThreeInformation Nigeria

