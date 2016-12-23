Police battle robbers in bank robbery; 3 arrested – Vanguard
Police battle robbers in bank robbery; 3 arrested
PORT HARCOURT—POLICE, yesterday, engaged robbers operating at a new generation bank at Rumuolumeni area of Port Harcourt in a gun battle, leading to the arrest of three of them, with a policeman sustaining serious gunshot injuries. Items recovered …
