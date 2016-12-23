Police battle robbers in bank robbery; 3 arrested
By Jimitota Onoyume
PORT HARCOURT—POLICE, yesterday, engaged robbers operating at a new generation bank at Rumuolumeni area of Port Harcourt in a gun battle, leading to the arrest of three of them, with a policeman sustaining serious gunshot injuries.
Items recovered from the robbers include one cooking gas cylinder, handsaw, chisel and two Ghana-must-go bags.
Spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement on the incident, said one of the policemen, who responded to the distress call, sustained gunshot injuries and was responding to treatment in a hospital.
He said those arrested were already assisting with useful information.
The post Police battle robbers in bank robbery; 3 arrested appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG