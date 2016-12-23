Police battle robbers in bank robbery; 3 arrested

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT—POLICE, yesterday, engaged robbers operating at a new generation bank at Rumuolumeni area of Port Harcourt in a gun battle, leading to the arrest of three of them, with a policeman sustaining serious gunshot injuries.

Items recovered from the robbers include one cooking gas cylinder, handsaw, chisel and two Ghana-must-go bags.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement on the incident, said one of the policemen, who responded to the distress call, sustained gunshot injuries and was responding to treatment in a hospital.

He said those arrested were already assisting with useful information.

The post Police battle robbers in bank robbery; 3 arrested appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

