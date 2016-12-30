Police Caught 72-year-old Man With Human Skull In Osun

Osun State police command on Friday arrested seventy-two-year old Idris Ajao for being in possession of human skull.

Ajao who was nabbed at Iwo, however blamed his action on the devil claiming that his action was a big mistake.

The suspect claimed to be a bricklayer, but said Tajudeen Jawesola a herbalist had assigned him to exhume skulls from graves in the cemetery in return for N10,000.

Nemesis however caught up with him when policemen deployed around the cemetery acting on tipoff caught him red handed with a skull.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Fimihan Adeoye said police detectives got the hint about the atrocities of Ajao and trailed him until he was caught with the skull.

Speaking with newsmen, Ajao said: “It was Jawesola that asked me to get the human skull for him.

“Everybody knows Jawesola to be a herbalist and he wanted to use the human skull to do his work. He said he would give me N10, 000. I should not have listened to him. It is a mistake”.

The state police command said efforts to arrest Jawesola will soon yield a fruitful dividend as police are already on trail for him.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

