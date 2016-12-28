Pages Navigation Menu

Police declare war on cultism in Edo

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

police

The Police in Edo have declared war on cultism following the death of three persons due to cult-related killings in Benin, the capital City of Edo. The Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Haliru Gwandu, stated this while confirming the killings to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday. The commissioner said 51 suspects had been […]

