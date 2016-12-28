Police declare war on cultism in Edo

The Police in Edo have declared war on cultism following the death of three persons due to cult-related killings in Benin, the capital City of Edo.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Haliru Gwandu, stated this while confirming the killings to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday.

The commissioner said 51 suspects had been arrested since the renewed cult clashes on Christmas day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that three persons were killed in different parts of Benin on Wednesday.

One of the victims, identified as Godspower, was killed at about 4 a.m. in front of his residence on Second East Circular road, Benin.

The deceased was scheduled to travel out of the country on Saturday.

His bereaved mother, who refused to give her name, sat on a walkway and wept profusely.

She placed curses on her son’s killers before policemen came to take the corpse away.

Witnesses said they heard Godspower begging for his life before he was shot.

Meanwhile, a farmer, who identified himself as Joseph Agbonma, has sent a Save Our Soul message to the police to save his only son, Evans, from the hands of suspected cultists.

Agbonma said his son was attacked by suspected cultists at Ugbogui village where both of them worked as farmers.

He said his son escaped with serious injuries and appealed to the police to protect the man. (NAN)

