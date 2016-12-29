Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian police arrest man suspected of Lagos bridge bomb plot – Channel NewsAsia

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


P.M. News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigerian police arrest man suspected of Lagos bridge bomb plot
Channel NewsAsia
LAGOS: A plot to blow up a major bridge in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos has been foiled following the arrest of a 43-year-old man suspected of being part of a gang that planned to carry out the attack, police said. Nigeria Police Force spokesman
Nigerian police say they foil plot to bomb Lagos bridgeWTOP
Abiodun Amos (AKA) Senti (43) yearsNigeria Police Force
JUST IN: Police foils plan to bomb Third Mainland BridgeNAIJ.COM
Nigeria Today –P.M. News –Guardian –News24 Nigeria
all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.