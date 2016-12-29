Nigerian police arrest man suspected of Lagos bridge bomb plot – Channel NewsAsia
|
P.M. News
|
Nigerian police arrest man suspected of Lagos bridge bomb plot
Channel NewsAsia
LAGOS: A plot to blow up a major bridge in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos has been foiled following the arrest of a 43-year-old man suspected of being part of a gang that planned to carry out the attack, police said. Nigeria Police Force spokesman …
Nigerian police say they foil plot to bomb Lagos bridge
Abiodun Amos (AKA) Senti (43) years
JUST IN: Police foils plan to bomb Third Mainland Bridge
