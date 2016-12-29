Police Foil Plots To Bomb Lagos Third Mainland Bridge, Arrest Suspect

The Nigerian Police Force has thwarted an attempt by a Niger Delta Militant group, operating from the creeks of Ikorodu and Arepo areas of Lagos and Ogun States, to blow up the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, thereby arresting the suspect.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Don Awunah, confirmed the arrest and seizure of the explosives, saying investigation was ongoing.

The suspect, Abiodun Amos, aka Senti, was said to be a bomb expert, who had participated in several robbery attacks and kidnappings in Lagos and Ogun states.

The statement read: “An arrest was made of an individual. While the police operatives were pursuing another one in a vehicle, he abandoned the vehicle and ran but he was tracked down. Some explosives were discovered in the vehicle and two Ak-47 guns were recovered from him.”

Awunah added that the arrest was made on November 2, in a hideout on the bank of Majidun River in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The statement added: “The principal suspect is an Ijaw man and a Native of Ese Odo LGA of Ondo State.” “He is an Explosives Expert who specializes in assembling and modifying large scale Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) for terrorist act. The suspect also volunteered confessional statement to the Police and named other members of the militant group that are still at large.” “In the course of further investigation into the case, one of the suspects at large mentioned to the Police by the principal suspect as the person in possession of their explosive devices and the detonators was trailed by the Police (IRT) Operatives on the 26th December, 2016 while conveying in a Toyota Camry Car, two (2) Cartons of Galantine Dynamite Explosives and Hundred and twenty five (125) Detonators in the boot of the Car in a location in Ikorodu area of Lagos state on his way to link up with the other members of the militant gang to blow up the 3rd mainland bridge. ‘The Suspect, on sighting the Intelligence Response Team Operatives jumped out of the car and escaped into the nearby bush. The explosive devices and the detonators were recovered by the Police IRT operatives and the Explosive Ordinance Department, and the attack that would have been a major devastating and colossus damage to Lagos state and Nigeria was averted.”

Senti, the head of the group, who is alleged to be a native of Ese-Odo Local Government of Ondo State, said his group was hitherto involved in pipeline vandalism, noting that it resorted to kidnapping when it became difficult for its members to continue with the illegal business due to the presence of the military and policemen.

The post Police Foil Plots To Bomb Lagos Third Mainland Bridge, Arrest Suspect appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

