Police foil plots to bomb Lagos Third Mainland Bridge

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

police

An attempt by a notorious militant group operating from the creeks of Ikorodu and Arepo areas of Lagos and Ogun States to bomb the 3rd Mainland Bridge, the longest Bridge in West Africa, has been foiled. It was gathered that a top kingpin of the dreaded group who was identified as Abiodun Amos, was arrested […]

