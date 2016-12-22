Police grill Benue ex- council boss caught with arms

POLICE in Benue State is presently interrogating the immediate past chairman of Otukpo Local government Area of Benue State, Mr. Ijachi Udeh, from whom firearms, pump action rifles and pistols were recovered last weekend. Udeh, who was said to have been arrested at Ogobia, Ugboju, alongside Sunday Ologum and Christian Ogah, is currently being detained […]

The post Police grill Benue ex- council boss caught with arms appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

