Police hint on human rights enforcement

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has reiterated its commitment to the continual support and enforcement of human rights in the country. It also assured the observance of human rights by officers of the Nigerian Police.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Mustapha Mohammed, during a courtesy visit to the acting Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mrs. Oti Ovrawah, also assured on further collaborations with the Commission on the development and defense of human rights.

Mohammed said it is important to synergize and discuss issues of common interest to the NHRC and the NPF and foster further collaborations because the Police and the Commission as custodians of law and order are at the forefront in the defense of Human Rights.

In promising better synergy between the Police and the NHRC, Mohammed also assured on the observance and enforcement of human rights by officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

