Police Inaugurates 15-Man Investigative Panel On Rivers Rerun Elections
The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated the recently constituted joint investigative panel on the Dec. 10 legislative re-run elections in Rivers. The 15-man panel, headed by Damien Okoro, consists of officers of the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) with investigative, forensic and technical expertise. The panel which …
