Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police Inaugurates 15-Man Investigative Panel On Rivers Rerun Elections

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated the recently constituted joint investigative panel on the Dec. 10 legislative re-run elections in Rivers. The 15-man panel, headed by Damien Okoro, consists of officers of the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) with investigative, forensic and technical expertise. The panel which …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Police Inaugurates 15-Man Investigative Panel On Rivers Rerun Elections appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.